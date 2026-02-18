Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vardhan Capital & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of Vardhan Capital & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 OPM %44.4466.67 -PBDT-0.020.01 PL PBT-0.020.01 PL NP-0.020 0

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

