Duroply Industries standalone net profit declines 53.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.28% to Rs 93.54 croreNet profit of Duroply Industries declined 53.31% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.28% to Rs 93.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales93.5484.82 10 OPM %5.534.44 -PBDT3.212.33 38 PBT1.891.26 50 NP1.553.32 -53
