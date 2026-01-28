Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 7.74%, gains for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 267.15, up 7.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.26% in last one year as compared to a 9.12% jump in NIFTY and a 5.69% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 267.15, up 7.74% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25275.35. The Sensex is at 82136.46, up 0.34%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 13.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33293.1, up 3.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 532.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 266, up 7.31% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 6.26% in last one year as compared to a 9.12% jump in NIFTY and a 5.69% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

