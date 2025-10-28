Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 98.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.72% to Rs 126.74 croreNet profit of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 98.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.72% to Rs 126.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales126.74105.86 20 OPM %36.4426.30 -PBDT29.01-3.25 LP PBT14.76-23.56 LP NP98.13-26.93 LP
