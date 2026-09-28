Vikram Solar secures 400 MW module supply order from renowned EPC customer

Vikram Solar has secured a 400 MW module supply order from a highly reputed EPC player for a portfolio of decentralised solar projects being developed across multiple locations in Maharashtra.

The order further strengthens Vikram Solar's presence in India's rapidly expanding agricultural-feeder solarisation segment, which is playing an increasingly important role in the country's transition towards decentralised and reliable renewable energy infrastructure. Under the agreement, Vikram Solar will supply its high-efficiency N-Type TOPCon G12R modules, featuring glass-to-glass, bifacial technology and half-cut cells, with a power output of 620 Wp. Supplies are scheduled to commence in October 2026.