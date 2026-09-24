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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikran Engineering surges after securing Rs 154 crore order from Power Grid Corp

Vikran Engineering surges after securing Rs 154 crore order from Power Grid Corp

Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Vikran Engineering jumped 9.06% to Rs 61.15 after the company announced that it has secured a new order aggregating approximately Rs 153.76 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for the 400 kV AIS Extension Substation Package SS 136T.

Awarded through Domestic Competitive Bidding, the project strengthens Vikrans presence in high-voltage transmission infrastructure and adds a significant order to its growing order book.

The project involves the extension of the 400/220 kV Tumkur-II (AIS) pooling substation and civil works for 300 MVAR STATCOM at Tumkur-II (AIS) pooling substation.

The project is associated with transmission system strengthening at Tumkur-II for integration of additional renewable energy potential of 2.7 GW through the tariff based competitive bidding route.

 

Vikrans scope includes design, engineering, manufacture, testing and supply of equipment and materials, along with transportation, unloading, storage, erection, testing and commissioning required for complete execution of the package.

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The work is structured under separate supply of goods and supply of services contracts, with the overall execution schedule stipulated at 21 months from the date of issuance of the notification of award.

Rakesh Markhedkar, chairman & managing director, Vikran Engineering, said: "Winning this order from POWERGRID further strengthens our presence in the high-voltage transmission infrastructure space and reinforces the continued confidence that leading power-sector customers place in Vikran Engineerings engineering and execution capabilities.

The Tumkur-II project is strategically significant, supporting the strengthening of Indias transmission network and facilitating the integration of additional renewable energy capacity into the grid.

This order also reflects our growing capabilities in executing complex substation and grid-infrastructure projects."

Vikran Engineering is a diversified EPC player with expertise across power transmission & distribution, water infrastructure, and railway electrification, supported by emerging capabilities in solar EPC and smart metering.

The company had reported 29.38% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 3.99 crore on an 11.04% increase in revenue to Rs 141.59 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST