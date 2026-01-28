Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Hindustan Copper Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd and Oil India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 January 2026.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd soared 16.68% to Rs 100.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76318 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Copper Ltd surged 10.96% to Rs 623.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd spiked 9.33% to Rs 802.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55376 shares in the past one month.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd spurt 8.58% to Rs 315.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43641 shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd added 8.17% to Rs 485.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

