Motilal Oswal Financial zooms as Q3 PAT jumps 58% YoY to Rs 721 cr

Motilal Oswal Financial Services surged 9.56% to Rs 804.05 after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended December 2025.

The companys profit after tax (PAT), including treasury income and other comprehensive income (OCI), jumped 58% year on year to Rs 721 crore in Q3 FY26, aided by healthy traction in its asset and private wealth management businesses.

Total revenue improved 11% to Rs 1,497 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,345 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company said it has recorded highest-ever operating profit after tax of Rs 611 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, grew 16% year on year.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services asset management business posted a robust 65% year-on-year jump in PAT to Rs 227 crore in Q3 FY26. Total assets under management (AUM) grew 33% YoY to Rs 1.89 lakh crore, led by stellar growth in Mutual Fund AUM (up 40%) and Private Alternates AUM (up 62%).

The companys net mutual fund inflows market share remained strong at 7.6%, with systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows surging 55% YoY to Rs 4,515 crore, securing the highest market share at 5%. In the private fund space, the IBEF Fund V, launched in Q2 FY26, has raised a cumulative Rs 8,000 crore so far, with the final close expected in Q4. The company also launched its maiden Private Credit Fund in January 2026, targeting a fund size of Rs 3,000 crore.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services private wealth management segment reported a PAT of Rs 82 crore in Q3 FY26, supported by net inflows of Rs 4,314 crore. Assets under management (AUM) rose 31% YoY to Rs 1.96 lakh crore, driven by family acquisitions and improved productivity of relationship managers. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew 28% YoY.

The companys wealth management segment reported a PAT of Rs 181 crore in Q3 FY26. Brokerage revenue grew 15% sequentially, while cash volume market share remained strong at 6.9% and F&O premium market share rose to 8.4%. Total blended average daily turnover (ADTO) market share stood at 7.8%. The distribution book expanded 34% YoY to Rs 42,775 crore, with the ARR book up 33%. The loan book also grew 25% YoY to Rs 6,630 crore, reflecting strong business traction across key products.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services capital markets segment reported a PAT of Rs 70 crore in Q3 FY26, up 15% YoY. The company retained its #1 ranking across IPOs and QIPs in CY25 and covers 350 companies through its institutional research, servicing around 903 clients.

The housing finance business posted a PAT of Rs 42 crore, up 12% YoY, with AUM rising 24% YoY to Rs 5,379 crore. Adjusted for a one-time change in disbursement recognition, disbursements grew 47% to Rs 578 crore (reported Rs 364 crore).

The treasury book expanded 16% YoY to Rs 9,562 crore. Since inception, the book has delivered a healthy XIRR of 18.5% and has grown at a 42% CAGR, supported by reinvestment of operating profits.

The board of directors of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, approved an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (face value Re 1 each) for FY26, to be paid out of the companys profits.

The record date for the interim dividend has been fixed as Saturday, 31 January 2026. The dividend will be paid to all equity shareholders whose names appear in the companys register of members or depositories as of the record date. The interim dividend is scheduled to be paid on or before 25 February 2026.

MOFSL is a financial services company. Its offerings include wealth management, capital markets (institutional broking & investment banking), asset & private wealth management (asset management, private equity & private wealth management), housing finance & equity based treasury investments.

