VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Falls 4.73%
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has lost 26.52% over last one month compared to 2.2% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.6% drop in the SENSEX
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 4.73% today to trade at Rs 15.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.18% to quote at 36926.94. The index is down 2.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Innovana Thinklabs Ltd decreased 2.89% and BLS E-Services Ltd lost 2.49% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13.62 % over last one year compared to the 7.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has lost 26.52% over last one month compared to 2.2% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.6% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28289 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 160.65 on 24 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 15.06 on 22 Jan 2026.
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:04 AM IST