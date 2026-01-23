Friday, January 23, 2026 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindustan Zinc Ltd Surges 3.25%

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 10.34% over last one month compared to 8.31% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.6% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained 3.25% today to trade at Rs 689.45. The BSE Metal index is up 0.59% to quote at 38442.3. The index is up 8.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd increased 2.76% and Vedanta Ltd added 1.08% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 34.02 % over last one year compared to the 7.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added 10.34% over last one month compared to 8.31% gain in BSE Metal index and 3.6% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 35114 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 700.8 on 21 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 378.65 on 03 Mar 2025.

 

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

