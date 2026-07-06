VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd Slips 4.49%

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has lost 22.46% over last one month compared to 5.64% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd fell 4.49% today to trade at Rs 10.84. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.38% to quote at 26628.23. The index is down 5.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zensar Technologies Ltd decreased 4.31% and NINtec Systems Ltd lost 3.17% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 30.51 % over last one year compared to the 6.58% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd has lost 22.46% over last one month compared to 5.64% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.98% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 52 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19692 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 57.39 on 03 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.54 on 30 Mar 2026.

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