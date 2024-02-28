Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PNC Infratech Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd and Infibeam Avenues Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 February 2024.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 12.54% to Rs 13.88 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1997.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 713.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd tumbled 6.18% to Rs 431.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63096 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd crashed 6.07% to Rs 106.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd dropped 6.04% to Rs 66.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd pared 5.87% to Rs 34. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

