Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd witnessed volume of 345.93 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 611.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56586 shares

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 January 2026.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd witnessed volume of 345.93 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 611.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56586 shares. The stock dropped 0.78% to Rs.114.85. Volumes stood at 49217 shares in the last session.

 

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd notched up volume of 110.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 49.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.65% to Rs.67.98. Volumes stood at 4.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 1.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 24.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4137 shares. The stock slipped 0.41% to Rs.1,683.25. Volumes stood at 2686 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Deepak Nitrite share

Deepak Nitrite jumps 6% as arm starts second hydrogenation plant in Gujarat

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, January 20

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 340pts; Nifty near 25,450; SMIDs fall 1% each; Realty index down 3%

Nato countries

European leaders question US security as trust fades a year into Trump 2.0

branded residence, housing, real estate

Lodha, Godrej Properties, Brigade at 52-week lows; why realty stocks fell?

Emmanuel Macron, French President, France

Trump floats 200% tariff on champagne if Macron snubs Gaza peace board

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd clocked volume of 52230 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 6.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8423 shares. The stock lost 1.08% to Rs.982.05. Volumes stood at 5318 shares in the last session.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd recorded volume of 42969 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8383 shares. The stock gained 4.87% to Rs.1,610.55. Volumes stood at 4005 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CII's Business Confidence Index climbs to five-quarter high in Q3 FY26

CII's Business Confidence Index climbs to five-quarter high in Q3 FY26

Gold Hits Record High as Dollar Weakens Amid Trump's Greenland Tariff Threats

Gold Hits Record High as Dollar Weakens Amid Trump's Greenland Tariff Threats

BJP set to get new president as Nitin Nabin elected unopposed

BJP set to get new president as Nitin Nabin elected unopposed

MSME loan applications worth ₹52,300 crore sanctioned by PSBs between April and December: Finance Ministry

MSME loan applications worth ₹52,300 crore sanctioned by PSBs between April and December: Finance Ministry

Rabi area rises more than 3% on year

Rabi area rises more than 3% on year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayTata Capital Q3 FY26 ResultsIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateIkea Tamil Nadu Online DeliveryGold and Silver Rate Today