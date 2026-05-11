Volumes jump at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

C.E. Info Systems Ltd saw volume of 38.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87165 shares

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 May 2026.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd saw volume of 38.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 43.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87165 shares. The stock increased 14.17% to Rs.1,092.00. Volumes stood at 68883 shares in the last session.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 495.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.07% to Rs.84.60. Volumes stood at 31.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Affle 3i Ltd saw volume of 69.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.67% to Rs.1,652.00. Volumes stood at 4.63 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 112.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.72% to Rs.674.10. Volumes stood at 31.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 153.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.44% to Rs.1,252.00. Volumes stood at 36.72 lakh shares in the last session.

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