Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 7.24 points or 0.02% at 30150.9 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.19%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.84%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.76%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.4%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.29%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.31%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.73%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 853.4 or 1.54% at 56293.29.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 229.17 points or 1.39% at 16742.55.
The Nifty 50 index was up 90.95 points or 0.36% at 25104.1.
The BSE Sensex index was up 239.53 points or 0.29% at 81874.34.
On BSE,2867 shares were trading in green, 1027 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.
