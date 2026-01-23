Barometers trade sideways; metal shares advance
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 71.15 points or 0.09% to 82,236.22. The Nifty 50 index rose 12.05 points or 0.05% to 25,302.65.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.37%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,709 shares rose and 1,868 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Adani Green Energy (down 1.54%), Atul (up 0.59%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 1.58%), Cipla (up 0.20%), DCB Bank (down 0.82%), Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) (down 1.04%), Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.45%), Granules India (up 1.06%), India Cements (down 0.87%), IndusInd Bank (up 0.37%), Innova Captab (down 0.53%), JSW Energy (down 0.63%), JSW Steel (up 0.09%), Kirloskar Pneumatic Company (down 0.41%), Laurus Labs (up 2.15%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India (up 0.65%), Nuvama Wealth Management (down 1.17%), Paras Defence and Space Technologies (down 0.68%), Prime Focus (up 0.80%), Piramal Finance (down 0.26%), SG Mart (up 1.69%), Shriram Finance (up 0.30%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (down 0.75%), Sterlite Technologies (up 0.48%), Stylam Industries (down 0.93%), Urban Company (down 0.54%), Welspun Specialty Solutions (up 0.45%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index advanced 1.51% to 11,748.00. The index rose 3.28% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Hindustan Zinc (up 5.15%), National Aluminium Company (up 4.31%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 2.99%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.92%), Vedanta (up 2.66%), Steel Authority of India (up 2.63%), Jindal Steel (up 1.83%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.78%), Tata Steel (up 0.9%) and Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 0.22%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Adani Energy Solutions fell 2.08% after the company reported a 1.68% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 552.31 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 561.78 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 15.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,729.65 crore in Q3 FY26.
InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) declined 2.31% after the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 77.55% to Rs 549.8 crore despite a 6.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 23,471.9 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:52 AM IST