Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Volumes soar at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

360 ONE WAM Ltd notched up volume of 2.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 31.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6948 shares

ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 November 2024.

360 ONE WAM Ltd notched up volume of 2.2 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 31.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6948 shares. The stock rose 1.70% to Rs.1,083.65. Volumes stood at 5008 shares in the last session.

ACC Ltd notched up volume of 68847 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3639 shares. The stock slipped 10.85% to Rs.1,947.95. Volumes stood at 4623 shares in the last session.

 

Ambuja Cements Ltd clocked volume of 8.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54911 shares. The stock lost 12.90% to Rs.478.70. Volumes stood at 68755 shares in the last session.

Adani Power Ltd recorded volume of 25.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.08 lakh shares. The stock lost 14.59% to Rs.447.65. Volumes stood at 1.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd registered volume of 36642 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5183 shares. The stock slipped 4.87% to Rs.700.90. Volumes stood at 3018 shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

