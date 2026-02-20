Volumes soar at ABB India Ltd counter

ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 28.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Siemens Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 February 2026.

ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 28.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.95% to Rs.6,231.50. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd saw volume of 412.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.58% to Rs.223.55. Volumes stood at 78.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd notched up volume of 27.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.07% to Rs.3,003.50. Volumes stood at 6.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 135.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.41% to Rs.708.95. Volumes stood at 231.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd clocked volume of 9.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.36% to Rs.3,304.80. Volumes stood at 1.77 lakh shares in the last session.

