Friday, February 20, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at ABB India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at ABB India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 28.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares

Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Siemens Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 February 2026.

ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 28.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.95% to Rs.6,231.50. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd saw volume of 412.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.58% to Rs.223.55. Volumes stood at 78.67 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Data Patterns (India) Ltd notched up volume of 27.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.07% to Rs.3,003.50. Volumes stood at 6.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

India AI Impact Summit 2026, artificial Intelligence

India to focus on providing affordable compute capacity to all: MoSPI Secy

Oil price rise

What does Oil Trump warning to Iran, Strait of Hormuz risks mean for oil?

Assam Chief Minister

PM to launch ₹22,000-cr Guwahati-Silchar expressway on March 14: Assam CM

Modi, Narendra Modi, Antonio Guterres

PM Modi, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres hold bilateral talks

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw sees AI-biology convergence transforming healthcare

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 135.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.41% to Rs.708.95. Volumes stood at 231.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd clocked volume of 9.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.36% to Rs.3,304.80. Volumes stood at 1.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mason Infratech jumps on bagging Rs 54-cr civil works order

Mason Infratech jumps on bagging Rs 54-cr civil works order

Sensex gains 435 pts; realty shares advance

Sensex gains 435 pts; realty shares advance

Sensex zooms 355 pts; PSU bank shares advance; VIX zooms 7.52%

Sensex zooms 355 pts; PSU bank shares advance; VIX zooms 7.52%

India composite PMI rises to 59.3 in February

India composite PMI rises to 59.3 in February

Dee Development surges after bagging order over $40 mln from US-based OEM

Dee Development surges after bagging order over $40 mln from US-based OEM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance