Volumes soar at ABB India Ltd counter
ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 28.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares
Brainbees Solutions Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Siemens Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 February 2026.
ABB India Ltd recorded volume of 28.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.95% to Rs.6,231.50. Volumes stood at 1.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Brainbees Solutions Ltd saw volume of 412.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.58% to Rs.223.55. Volumes stood at 78.67 lakh shares in the last session.
Data Patterns (India) Ltd notched up volume of 27.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.07% to Rs.3,003.50. Volumes stood at 6.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 135.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.41% to Rs.708.95. Volumes stood at 231.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Siemens Ltd clocked volume of 9.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.36% to Rs.3,304.80. Volumes stood at 1.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 2:51 PM IST