Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 19.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Raymond Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 19.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.49% to Rs.2,667.05. Volumes stood at 40414 shares in the last session.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd recorded volume of 47.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.94% to Rs.1,436.95. Volumes stood at 4.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd saw volume of 17.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.82% to Rs.4,840.55. Volumes stood at 6.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 42.06 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.67 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.09% to Rs.173.75. Volumes stood at 3.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Raymond Ltd registered volume of 28.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.2,136.25. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

