AU Small Finance Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 974.75, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 77.78% in last one year as compared to a 10.22% rally in NIFTY and a 15.72% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 974.75, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0% on the day, quoting at 26176.7. The Sensex is at 85511.96, down 0.02%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has gained around 3.25% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59299.55, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.74 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 980.25, down 0.28% on the day. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd jumped 77.78% in last one year as compared to a 10.22% rally in NIFTY and a 15.72% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 33.69 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

