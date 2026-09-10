Thursday, September 10, 2026 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Computer Age Management Services Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Computer Age Management Services Ltd recorded volume of 75.85 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 26.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 September 2026.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd recorded volume of 75.85 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 26.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.41% to Rs.718.70. Volumes stood at 84778 shares in the last session.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 2.42 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19983 shares. The stock gained 3.99% to Rs.643.00. Volumes stood at 12661 shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 7.34 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.00% to Rs.552.30. Volumes stood at 67778 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex stuck in range; Nifty IT falls for 7th session as HCLTech, Infosys drag

10 best prompts to create your ChatGPT AI 80s photos

ChatGPT 1980s AI photo trend: 10 best prompts to turn your photos retro

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari to skip Mumbai-Goa highway opening, says 'ashamed' of project delay

Lupin, Dabur among oversold stocks; analyst explains terminology, strategy

Lupin, Dabur among oversold stocks; analyst explains terminology, strategy

UPSC ESE 2026

UPSC ESE 2026 Interview schedule out: Check personality test dates and more

United Spirits Ltd saw volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22122 shares. The stock increased 0.67% to Rs.1,413.70. Volumes stood at 94317 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 2.83 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65602 shares. The stock increased 2.45% to Rs.588.75. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with minor losses; pharma shares decline

Indices trade with minor losses; pharma shares decline

Dilip Buildcon surges after securing Rs 1,800 crore contract from PNGRB

Dilip Buildcon surges after securing Rs 1,800 crore contract from PNGRB

Pranav Constructions IPO ends with 121 times subscription

Pranav Constructions IPO ends with 121 times subscription

Euro holds above $1.16 ahead of ECB; EUR/INR futures march towards 111 mark

Euro holds above $1.16 ahead of ECB; EUR/INR futures march towards 111 mark

Ather Energy climbs as brokerage reiterates buy, sees strong growth ahead

Ather Energy climbs as brokerage reiterates buy, sees strong growth ahead

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptSchool Holiday TomorrowShakti Pumps share priceGold Silver PriceiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST