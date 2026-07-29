Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 45.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2689 shares

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 July 2026.

DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 1.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 45.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2689 shares. The stock gained 3.58% to Rs.1,092.00. Volumes stood at 5316 shares in the last session.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd witnessed volume of 35.62 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.74% to Rs.154.20. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

 

KPIT Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 59.68 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.27% to Rs.628.25. Volumes stood at 5.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

AI Data Centre

17% of work exposed to AI, 48% of jobs in India will benefit: Goldman Sachs

SK Hynix, SK

SK Hynix's record profit misses forecasts, shares slump amid robust demand

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

Iran rejects Oman's proposal for joint management of Strait of Hormuz

hindustan unilever

HUL rebounds 4% a day after earnings-led rout as analysts upbeat post Q1

stock markets, trading

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty at day's high as IT, metal rise; Firstsource, Kaynes lead SmallCap gains

Firstsource Solutions Ltd notched up volume of 11.34 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 13.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85738 shares. The stock rose 11.57% to Rs.293.25. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd recorded volume of 6 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62938 shares. The stock gained 7.04% to Rs.263.15. Volumes stood at 38644 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Losses in INR due to higher oil prices largely offset by positive local equities

Losses in INR due to higher oil prices largely offset by positive local equities

VST Inds slides as Q1 PAT declines 24% YoY to Rs 42 cr

VST Inds slides as Q1 PAT declines 24% YoY to Rs 42 cr

BSE SME Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles spins a premium listing

BSE SME Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles spins a premium listing

RailTel Corporation rises after bagging Rs 44-cr Odisha Police work order

RailTel Corporation rises after bagging Rs 44-cr Odisha Police work order

Tata Capital gains after Q1 PAT climbs 56% YoY; AUM rises 22% YoY.

Tata Capital gains after Q1 PAT climbs 56% YoY; AUM rises 22% YoY.

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayManipal Health IPO Day 1Q1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsReason For Today's Market RallyLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak