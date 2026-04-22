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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 8.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 104.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8262 shares

Torrent Power Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, HCL Technologies Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 April 2026.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd recorded volume of 8.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 104.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8262 shares. The stock gained 0.59% to Rs.1,448.35. Volumes stood at 7214 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd recorded volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25898 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.1,652.35. Volumes stood at 12663 shares in the last session.

 

Tube Investments of India Ltd notched up volume of 58534 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10712 shares. The stock rose 2.45% to Rs.2,955.50. Volumes stood at 12907 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd witnessed volume of 2.82 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51732 shares. The stock increased 1.56% to Rs.1,141.95. Volumes stood at 57919 shares in the last session.

HCL Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 10.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.32 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.44% to Rs.1,305.40. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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