Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes soar at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 38.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 260.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14827 shares
SKF India Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 May 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 38.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 260.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14827 shares. The stock lost 1.60% to Rs.1,693.30. Volumes stood at 31195 shares in the last session.
SKF India Ltd saw volume of 15485 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 898 shares. The stock increased 8.06% to Rs.4,951.00. Volumes stood at 346 shares in the last session.
TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28894 shares. The stock gained 4.13% to Rs.2,089.10. Volumes stood at 43837 shares in the last session.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd witnessed volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22092 shares. The stock increased 4.00% to Rs.4,809.30. Volumes stood at 48722 shares in the last session.
One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 9.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.333.30. Volumes stood at 5.67 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon