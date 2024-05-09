Volumes soar at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd counter

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 38.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 260.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14827 shares

SKF India Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 May 2024.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 38.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 260.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14827 shares. The stock lost 1.60% to Rs.1,693.30. Volumes stood at 31195 shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd saw volume of 15485 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 898 shares. The stock increased 8.06% to Rs.4,951.00. Volumes stood at 346 shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28894 shares. The stock gained 4.13% to Rs.2,089.10. Volumes stood at 43837 shares in the last session.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd witnessed volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22092 shares. The stock increased 4.00% to Rs.4,809.30. Volumes stood at 48722 shares in the last session.

One 97 Communications Ltd notched up volume of 9.57 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.333.30. Volumes stood at 5.67 lakh shares in the last session.

