Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Indiamart Intermesh Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 41834 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4931 shares

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 June 2025.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 41834 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4931 shares. The stock gained 5.37% to Rs.2,628.10. Volumes stood at 2484 shares in the last session.

 

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd saw volume of 45756 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7180 shares. The stock increased 8.44% to Rs.2,013.40. Volumes stood at 13584 shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.22 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23690 shares. The stock gained 2.44% to Rs.438.50. Volumes stood at 25439 shares in the last session.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd saw volume of 11.71 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.69% to Rs.59.46. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd witnessed volume of 35853 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9445 shares. The stock increased 2.74% to Rs.1,213.05. Volumes stood at 6095 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

