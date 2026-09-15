Volumes soar at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 15.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 30.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49666 shares

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 September 2026.

Zensar Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 15.01 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 30.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49666 shares. The stock gained 12.74% to Rs.479.30. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 12.84 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 20.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63851 shares. The stock increased 10.16% to Rs.717.20. Volumes stood at 57392 shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd recorded volume of 7.16 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 14.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 49719 shares. The stock gained 15.89% to Rs.287.05. Volumes stood at 76633 shares in the last session.

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd witnessed volume of 15.11 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.00% to Rs.292.05. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd notched up volume of 5.02 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.03% to Rs.293.00. Volumes stood at 2.64 lakh shares in the last session.

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