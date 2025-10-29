Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Blue Dart Express Ltd notched up volume of 57145 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 90.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 633 shares

DCM Shriram Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 October 2025.

Blue Dart Express Ltd notched up volume of 57145 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 90.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock rose 12.70% to Rs.6,241.45. Volumes stood at 494 shares in the last session.

 

DCM Shriram Ltd notched up volume of 1.35 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 33.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4021 shares. The stock rose 4.75% to Rs.1,363.10. Volumes stood at 4645 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 1.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11755 shares. The stock slipped 4.95% to Rs.5,371.60. Volumes stood at 7482 shares in the last session.

TVS Motor Company Ltd saw volume of 1.6 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17947 shares. The stock dropped 1.02% to Rs.3,518.65. Volumes stood at 50212 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 60265 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7206 shares. The stock increased 0.96% to Rs.364.15. Volumes stood at 14352 shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

