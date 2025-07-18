Friday, July 18, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Saregama India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Saregama India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Saregama India Ltd registered volume of 58.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Clean Science & Technology Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 July 2025.

Saregama India Ltd registered volume of 58.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.38% to Rs.513.30. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 240.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.15% to Rs.429.30. Volumes stood at 6.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd witnessed volume of 42.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.51% to Rs.344.25. Volumes stood at 4.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Clean Science & Technology Ltd recorded volume of 6.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 67509 shares. The stock lost 7.87% to Rs.1,331.50. Volumes stood at 93822 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd saw volume of 31.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.28 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.54% to Rs.1,758.20. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Nuvoco Vistas Corp rallies on stellar Q1 results, PAT surges to Rs 133 crore

Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; consumer durables shares tumble

MPS Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tanla Platforms fixes record date for buyback of shares

Chennai Petroleum Corporation fixes record date for final dividend

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

