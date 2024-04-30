Business Standard
Volumes spurt at Shoppers Stop Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Gillette India Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 April 2024.
Shoppers Stop Ltd registered volume of 11064 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1906 shares. The stock rose 0.48% to Rs.715.95. Volumes stood at 4644 shares in the last session.
Gillette India Ltd registered volume of 4617 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 931 shares. The stock rose 5.25% to Rs.6,535.45. Volumes stood at 1087 shares in the last session.
Usha Martin Ltd clocked volume of 2.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77399 shares. The stock gained 8.78% to Rs.389.00. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Wilmar Ltd recorded volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.80% to Rs.356.35. Volumes stood at 1.68 lakh shares in the last session.
K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 57300 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18016 shares. The stock gained 2.69% to Rs.751.05. Volumes stood at 18034 shares in the last session.
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

