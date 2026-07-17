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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies secures order for 212 MW solar modules

Waaree Energies secures order for 212 MW solar modules

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Waaree Energies announced that it has received an international order to supply 212 MW of solar modules from a renowned customer that owns and manages utility-scale renewable power projects.

The latest order is incremental to the existing 350 MW order received from the same customer, taking the total order capacity to 562 MW. The supply of the 212 MW solar modules is scheduled for execution during FY2026-27.

The company said the order does not constitute a related-party transaction. It also clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 71.4% YoY jump in net profit to Rs 1,061.10 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 618.91 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations surged 111.8% YoY to Rs 8,480.25 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

 

Shares of Waaree Energies rose 0.17% to Rs 2,835 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

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