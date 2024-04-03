Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Spikes 5%

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 26.44% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 1626.9. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.28% to quote at 5667.99. The index is up 0.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd increased 2.73% and Adani Power Ltd added 2.62% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 101.13 % over last one year compared to the 24.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 26.44% over last one month compared to 0.92% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.16% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 67376 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1641 on 12 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 155 on 03 Apr 2023.

