Ways and Means Advances limit for Delhi govt fixed at Rs 890 cr: RBI

Ways and Means Advances limit for Delhi govt fixed at Rs 890 cr: RBI

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

The Reserve Bank on Friday fixed the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit for the Delhi government at Rs 890 crore to help it meet any temporary mismatch in receipts and payments. Earlier this week, the central bank entered into an agreement with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to conduct the city government's general banking business, effective from Friday, January 09, 2026. "The WMA limit for GNCTD has been fixed at Rs 890 crore, effective from January 09, 2026," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

