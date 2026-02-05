Tijaria Polypipes Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd, Bartronics India Ltd and Diligent Media Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2026.

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 6.36 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19895 shares in the past one month.

Loyal Textile Mills Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 254. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1254 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills Ltd spiked 17.23% to Rs 27.69. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 905 shares in the past one month.

Bartronics India Ltd exploded 17.22% to Rs 14.02. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd jumped 15.92% to Rs 3.86. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28356 shares in the past one month.

