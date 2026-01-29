Capital Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 1.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.73% to Rs 271.92 crore

Net profit of Capital Small Finance Bank rose 1.06% to Rs 34.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 34.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.73% to Rs 271.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 234.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.271.92234.9763.2666.1145.8945.6445.8945.6434.4134.05

