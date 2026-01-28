Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 4.61%
Nifty PSE index closed up 4.61% at 10179.5 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil India Ltd added 9.35%, Bharat Electronics Ltd jumped 8.91% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 8.32%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 17.00% over last one year compared to the 10.39% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 4.18% and Nifty Metal index increased 2.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.66% to close at 25342.75 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.60% to close at 82344.68 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 5:04 PM IST