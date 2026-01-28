Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 4.61%

Nifty PSE index closed up 4.61% at 10179.5 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oil India Ltd added 9.35%, Bharat Electronics Ltd jumped 8.91% and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose 8.32%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 17.00% over last one year compared to the 10.39% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index gained 4.18% and Nifty Metal index increased 2.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.66% to close at 25342.75 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.60% to close at 82344.68 today.

