Wockhardt Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Wockhardt Ltd is quoting at Rs 1874, down 0.72% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.41% in last one year as compared to a 6.94% slide in NIFTY and a 10.46% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Wockhardt Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1874, down 0.72% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 23396.85. The Sensex is at 74514.44, up 0.81%.Wockhardt Ltd has gained around 15.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Wockhardt Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24290.3, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 105.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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