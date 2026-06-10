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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 2.15%, Gains for third straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 2.15%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 2067, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.01% in last one year as compared to a 7.08% fall in NIFTY and a 11.94% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2067, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23361.65. The Sensex is at 74415, up 0.67%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has dropped around 3.37% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48447.4, up 1.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2073.2, up 2.04% on the day. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is down 15.01% in last one year as compared to a 7.08% fall in NIFTY and a 11.94% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 40.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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