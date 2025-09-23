Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 08:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,13,080; Silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,38,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,13,080; Silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,38,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,03,660

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,230 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,13,080, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,38,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,03,660.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,080 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,13,790 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,13,230.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,03,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,04,310. 
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,03,810.
     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,38,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,48,100.
 
US gold prices climbed to a record high on Tuesday, supported by growing expectations of further US rate cuts and a slightly weaker dollar, with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for additional policy insights.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $3,752.43 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,758.03 earlier in the session.  US gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.3 per cent to $3,787.60. 
Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $43.98 per ounce, hovering near a 14-year high. Platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $1,420.45 and palladium rose 0.9 per cent to $1,189.84.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

