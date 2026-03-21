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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,48,900; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,48,900; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,540

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,050 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 8:17 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,48,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,540. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,52,190 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,050. 
 
   

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,36,540, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,510 in Chennai. 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,690.   
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900. 
 
US gold prices fell by 1.8 per cent as the dollar strengthened on a report that the United States ​will deploy extra troops in West Asia, fanning ​concerns of higher oil prices, inflation, and with it, elevated interest rates.
 
Spot ‌gold fell 1.8 per cent to $4,563.64 per ounce as of 2:14 p.m. ET (1814 GMT) after earlier rising 1 per cent. US gold futures for April delivery were 0.7 per cent lower at $4,574.90.
 
Spot silver fell 4.8 per cent to $69.39. Platinum dropped 0.9 per cent to $1,953.18 and palladium slipped 1.6 per cent to $1,423.59. All three ‌metals were on ​track for weekly declines.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold silver prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver bullion

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 8:17 AM IST

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