Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,48,900; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,48,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,540.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,52,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,050.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,36,540, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,510 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Sell Gold with tight stop-loss as bears eye $4,400 support: Analyst In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,690.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900.

US gold prices fell by 1.8 per cent as the dollar strengthened on a report that the United States ​will deploy extra troops in West Asia, fanning ​concerns of higher oil prices, inflation, and with it, elevated interest rates.

Spot ‌gold fell 1.8 per cent to $4,563.64 per ounce as of 2:14 p.m. ET (1814 GMT) after earlier rising 1 per cent. US gold futures for April delivery were 0.7 per cent lower at $4,574.90.

Spot silver fell 4.8 per cent to $69.39. Platinum dropped 0.9 per cent to $1,953.18 and palladium slipped 1.6 per cent to $1,423.59. All three ‌metals were on ​track for weekly declines.

(with inputs from Reuters)