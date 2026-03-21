Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,48,900; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,54,900
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,540
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,48,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,36,540.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,52,190 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,050.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,36,540, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,510 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,36,690.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,59,900.
US gold prices fell by 1.8 per cent as the dollar strengthened on a report that the United States will deploy extra troops in West Asia, fanning concerns of higher oil prices, inflation, and with it, elevated interest rates.
Spot gold fell 1.8 per cent to $4,563.64 per ounce as of 2:14 p.m. ET (1814 GMT) after earlier rising 1 per cent. US gold futures for April delivery were 0.7 per cent lower at $4,574.90.
Spot silver fell 4.8 per cent to $69.39. Platinum dropped 0.9 per cent to $1,953.18 and palladium slipped 1.6 per cent to $1,423.59. All three metals were on track for weekly declines.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold silver prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver bullion
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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 8:17 AM IST