Gold falls ₹10, silver rises ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,73,100

Gold falls ₹10, silver rises ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,73,100

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,090

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,890 | File image

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,27,740, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,73,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,090.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,740 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,28,390 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,27,890.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,17,090, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,17,690 in Chennai.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,17,240.
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,73,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,80,100.
 
US gold prices rose to a two-week high in early Asian trade on Friday, as bets increased for a US interest rate cut next month amid conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials.
 
Spot gold rose 0.6 per cent to $4,180.89 per ounce by 0100 GMT, hitting its highest level since November 14, and was set for a 3 per cent weekly gain. US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.3 per cent at $4,215.80 per ounce.
 
Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $53.53 per ounce and platinum gained 0.6 per cent to $1,617.15, with both up 7.4 per cent for the week. Palladium lost 0.2 per cent to $1,435.83 but was set for a 4 per cent weekly gain.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 
  
 

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

