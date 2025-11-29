Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,470; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,76,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,470; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,76,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,760

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,620

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,28,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,76,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,17,760.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,470 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,29,170 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,620.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,17,760, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,18,410 in Chennai.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, November 28, 2025

Stock Market Close: Sensex down 14 points; Nifty at 26,203; IT, realty, oil & gas shares fall

gold, gold stocks

Gold falls ₹10, silver rises ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,73,100

gold, gold stocks

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,27,920; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,69,100

Gold

Gold near two-week peak as tepid US data fuels Fed rate cut bets

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,27,050; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,67,100

         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,17,910.
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,76,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,83,100.
 
US gold prices rose to a two-week high in early Asian trade on Saturday, as bets increased for a US interest rate cut next month amid conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials.
 
Spot gold rose 1 per cent to a two-week high on Friday, as expectations that the US Federal Reserve will trim interest rates next month lifted demand for the non-yielding asset, while silver hit a fresh record high.
 
Spot gold was up 1.3 per cent to $4,210.94 per ounce by 03:11 p.m. EST (20:11 GMT), after reaching its highest price since November 13 earlier today. Bullion was set for a 3.6 per cent weekly gain and a 5.2 per cent rise for the month, along with a fourth consecutive monthly increase.
 
Silver climbed to a fresh record high of $56.78 per ounce, up 6.1 per cent for the session and 16.6 per cent for the month.
 
Futures trading resumed around 8:30 a.m. EST, after an hours-long outage at CME Group halted trade on its currency platform and in futures spanning foreign exchange, commodities, Treasuries and stocks.
 
US gold futures for February delivery settled 1.3 per cent higher at $4,254.9 per ounce.  Platinum gained 4 per cent to $1,672.50, up 10.7 per cent for the week, while palladium added 0.8 per cent to $1,450.16 and was set for a 5.6 per cent weekly gain.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 
  
 

More From This Section

Gold

Gold prices fall ₹10 to ₹₹1,25,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,62,900

Gold

Gold falls ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,25,830

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10, silver down ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,24,250

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,24,870; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,68,100

Oil price outlook and prediction

Oil price prediction: WTI may hit $57 by 2025-end, eyes supply glut in 2026

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon