Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,45,850; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,690
BS Web Team
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,45,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,690.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,850 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,48,030 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,000.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,33,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,35,690 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,840.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900.
US gold prices edged lower on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, as a stronger dollar and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve weighed on the non-yielding metal.
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at $4,189.26 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.9 per cent to $4,207.80.
Spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $65.32 per ounce, platinum lost 0.9 per cent to $1,680.87, and palladium was down 0.5 per cent at $1,272.00.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 8:00 AM IST