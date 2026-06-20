Saturday, June 20, 2026 | 08:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,45,850; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,45,850; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,690

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,000 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,45,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,33,690. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,850 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,48,030 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,46,000.
 
  

Also Read

Gold price outlook

Gold may test $4,000 amid strong dollar, hawkish Fed: Mirae Asset ShareKhan

Gold

Gold demand stays muted in India despite price drop to two-month low

Gold and silver

Gold, silver price today: Gold slips below ₹1.50 lakh, silver falls sharply

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, Silver ETFs tumble up to 6% as risk appetite weakens amid IT selloff

gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,49,500; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,33,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,35,690 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,840.  
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,49,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,54,900. 
 
US gold prices edged lower on Friday and were on track for a third consecutive weekly decline, as a stronger dollar and hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve weighed on the non-yielding metal.
 
Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at $4,189.26 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT. US gold futures for August delivery fell 0.9 per cent  to $4,207.80.
 
Spot silver fell 0.8 per cent to $65.32 per ounce, platinum lost 0.9 per cent to $1,680.87, and palladium was down 0.5 per cent at $1,272.00. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

More From This Section

crude oil, oil prices

Oil prices fall as tankers resume transit through Strait of Hormuz

Silver prices declined after after hawkish US Fed comments.

Silver prices fall sharply as USD surges on hawkish Fed; may test $60

crude oil, oil sector

Oil prices fall 2% to lowest since start of Iran war on US-Iran peace deal

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,51,090; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold prices were consolidating after witnessing profit booking from recent highs.

Gold's next test is the US Fed, as Kevin Warsh holds his first FOMC

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM Live UpdatesEPF Interest RateGold and Silver Rate TodayONGC Oil Reserve Plan Ebola OutbreakRIL AGM UpdatesNPS Audit RulesOTT Releases This Week