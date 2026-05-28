Gold prices fell to a two-month low on Thursday as fresh US attacks on Iran boosted the dollar and ​pushed oil prices higher, stoking concerns about rising inflation ​and clouding the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was down 1.1 per cent to $4,406.81 per ‌ounce, as of 0236 GMT, falling to its lowest level since March 27. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.9 per cent to $4,404.90.

The dollar rose to a near one-week high, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. [USD/]

"Geopolitical tensions remain high, and we've had too many false alarms from the peace deal talks. So I think the US dollar is going to remain bid, and that means gold is likely to remain under pressure," said Matt Simpson, a senior analyst at StoneX.

The US military ‌carried out new strikes in Iran targeting a military site that officials believed posed a threat to US forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a US official said, hours after President Donald Trump dismissed an Iranian report of a deal to restore traffic through the strategic waterway.

Oil prices rose about 2 per cent in early Asian trade on Thursday, as tensions between the ​US and Iran persisted. [O/R]

Elevated crude oil prices can accelerate inflation and keep interest rates higher ‌for longer. While gold is seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa ​Cook on ‌Wednesday said she feels the US central bank should hold short-term interest rates steady ‌for now, but, with tariffs, the Iran war, and a surge in AI-related investment pushing prices higher, she is prepared to hike rates if needed.

Investors ‌await ​the release of ​US Personal Consumption Expenditures data, due later in the day, for clues on the Fed's monetary policy path.

Spot silver fell 1.6 per cent to $73.44 per ‌ounce, platinum lost ​0.8 per cent to $1,902.66, and palladium slid 1 per cent to $1,376.66.