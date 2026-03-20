Friday, March 20, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Strong domestic demands defy global headwinds: ICICI Sec on hotel sector

Strong domestic demands defy global headwinds: ICICI Sec on hotel sector

ICICI Securities has maintained 'Buy' ratings on major listed players - Indian Hotels, ITC Hotels, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Hotels, and Chalet Hotels

ICICI Securities reiterates Buy on IHCL, ITC Hotels, Leela Palaces, Lemon Tree

ICICI Sec on hotel sector: Strong domestic demands defy global headwinds

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s hotel sector continues to demonstrate resilience despite global headwinds, said ICICI Securities in a report on the hotel sector. It said that strong domestic demand is cushioning the impact of a slowdown in foreign guests amid escalating geopolitical tensions. 
Analysts noted that industry performance remained steady in the month of January, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) rising 5 per cent YoY and average room rate increasing by 4 per cent, though occupancy remained largely flat, unchanged at 66-68 per cent. This, it said, indicates a stable demand environment. 
The momentum continued in the month of February, with large-scale events contributing to higher occupancy. As per the brokerage, February was a strong month, driven by corporate and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) travel, particularly events like the AI Summit in New Delhi. 
 
However, geopolitical tensions in March impacted the sector as foreign inbound travel slowed, though domestic demand remained resilient. The brokerage said that luxury hotels account for 30 to 50 per cent of foreign inbound guests and have higher food and beverage and MICE revenue compared to upper-upscale and upscale hotels. 
Analysts also highlighted that cancellations for the April-May period have increased due to uncertainties around international travel and elevated costs. 

Also Read

Sansera Engineering share price

Sansera Engineering offers 17% upside potential, says Antique; holds 'Buy'

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Primary market heats up; Powerica, Sai Parenteral's to open

Dividend

Dividend, bonus, stock-split: Vedanta, PFC, 10 others go ex-date next week

stock market, BSE

Stocks to Watch today: TCS, HDFC Bank, Nestle India, NTPC, JSW Cement

(From left) Rahul Suri, Whole Time Director, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd (Aeroplane Basmati Rice) and Aryan Suri, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd during an IPO Conference. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar).

Amir Chand Jagdsh Kumar sets IPO price band: Check key dates, size, GMP

Despite these near-term challenges, analysts at ICICI Securities said that domestic travel demand remains robust and continues to act as a key buffer for the industry. It said that unless geopolitical tensions persist for an extended period, the sector is well-positioned to maintain its growth trajectory. 
Demand is expected to grow at around 10 per cent CAGR, outpacing supply growth of 5-6 per cent, analysts said, expecting a high single-digit ARR CAGR of 6 to 8 per cent across hotels over FY25-28E, with occupancies rising 100-200 bps each in FY26E and FY27E. 
“Going ahead, new asset additions/completions remain key for companies to deliver an EBITDA CAGR of 15-20 per cent over FY25-28E,” analysts said. 
The brokerage has maintained ‘Buy’ ratings on major listed players - Indian Hotels Company, ITC Hotels, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Hotels, Chalet Hotels, and Brigade Hotel Ventures.  ===============================
  Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
 

More From This Section

Derivatives strategy

Fin Nifty trading: Derivative strategy for March expiry by HDFC Sec

Stock Market LIVE Updates, March 20, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex opens 680 points higher; Nifty above 23,200; Rupee at record low

market bear

Indices see worst fall in 21 months as crude shock triggers selloff

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

Valuation 'attractive' for FPIs to invest in India, says Sebi WTM Varshney

stock markets, trading

March uptick in brokerages tapping debt market for capital, shows datapremium

Topics : Industry Report ITC Hotels Indian Hotels Stock Market Today Markets News Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekGujarat Alkalies SharesGold and Silver Rate todayWho was Ali Larijani Killed?US Self Deportation OfferWhy are Sensex, Nifty Falling TodayLPG Crisis