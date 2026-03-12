Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GSP Crop Science IPO opens March 16: Check price band, size, key dates

GSP Crop Science IPO opens March 16: Check price band, size, key dates

GSP Crop Science IPO will open for public bidding on Monday, March 16 and close on Wednesday, March 18, 2026

GSP Crop Science IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

GSP Crop Science IPO: GSP Crop Science, an agrochemical company, has set the price band for its initial public offering in the range of ₹304 to ₹320 per share. The company aims to raise ₹400 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 7.5 million shares worth up to ₹240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 5 million shares worth up to ₹160 crore. 
 
Under the OFS, Vilasben Vrajmohan Shah, Bhavesh Vrajmohan Shah, and Kappa Trust are the promoters selling shareholders. 
 
GSP Crop Sciences specialises in the development and manufacturing of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and plant growth regulators in India. The company provides crop protection solutions aimed at improving farm productivity, offering both formulations and technicals for effective management of pests, weeds, and diseases. Its portfolio includes a wide range of in-house manufactured agrochemicals, delivered through the development, production, supply, and distribution of formulations and technicals to meet diverse customer needs.
 

Here are the key details of GSP Crop Science IPO:

GSP Crop Science IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the GSP Crop Science IPO will open for public bidding on Monday, March 16 and close on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The anchor investment period will be one day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. Friday, March 13, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, March 19. Shares of GSP Crop Science will make their debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, March 24.

GSP Crop Science IPO lot size

Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 46 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,720 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. The company has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 per cent for retail individual investors.

GSP Crop Science IPO registrar, lead managers

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. Equirus Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.

GSP Crop Science IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹170 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

GSP Crop Science financial overview

In the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹844.29 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹81 crore. In FY25, it reported revenue from operations of ₹1,287.38 crore, up 11.74 per cent from ₹1,152.16 crore in the previous fiscal. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 25.8 per cent to ₹164 crore compared to ₹130.40 crore in FY24. PAT came in at ₹81.42 crore, up 46.6 per cent from ₹55.54 crore in the year-ago period.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

