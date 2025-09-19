Friday, September 19, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / IPO Calendar: 25 new issues to raise ₹6,300-cr next week; 9 firms to debut

In the mainboard segment, nine IPOs are scheduled to open, targeting a combined fundraising of over ₹5,464 crore

The SME segment is expected to see 16 fresh public issues opening for subscription

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO Calendar: Next week promises to be a busy one for primary market investors, with 25 new IPOs opening for subscription, targeting a total fundraise of over ₹6,323 crore across both mainboard and SME segments. In the mainboard segment, nine IPOs are scheduled to open, targeting a combined fundraising of over ₹5,464 crore. Meanwhile, the SME segment is expected to see 16 fresh public issues opening for subscription.
 
Additionally, nine companies are slated to make their stock market debut next week - with five listing on the mainboard and four on SME platforms.

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity for next week:

Atlanta Electricals and Ganesh Consumer Products will launch their IPOs on Monday, September 22, 2025. On Tuesday, September 23, bidding will begin for Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, Solarworld Energy Solutions, Seshaasai Technologies, and Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research. Epack Prefab Technologies and Jain Resource Recycling will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 24. Jinkushal Industries IPO will hit the market on Thursday, September 25. 
Company name Opening date Closing date Issue size (₹ Crore)
Jinkushal Industries Ltd. IPO September 25 September 29 116.11
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd. IPO September 24 September 26 1,250
Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd. IPO September 24 September 26 504
Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research Ltd. IPO September 23 September 25 450
Seshaasai Technologies Ltd. IPO September 23 September 25 813.07
Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd. IPO September 23 September 25 490
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. IPO September 23 September 25 745
Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. IPO September 22 September 24 408.8
Atlanta Electricals Ltd. IPO September 22 September 24 687.34
 
In the SME segment, a flurry of IPO activity is expected with multiple issues slated to open throughout the week. Prime Cable Industries (₹40 crore) and Solvex Edibles (₹18.87 crore) will kick off their public issues on September 22. This will be followed by the IPOs of BharatRohan Airborne Innovations (₹45.04 crore), Aptus Pharma (₹13.02 crore), True Colors (₹127.96 crore), Matrix Geo Solutions (₹40.2 crore), NSB BPO Solutions (₹77.91 crore), and Ecoline Exim (₹76.42 crore) on September 23.

On September 24, IPOs of Systematic Industries (₹115.6 crore), Justo Realfintech (₹63 crore), Riddhi Display Equipments (₹24.68 crore), Gurunanak Agriculture India (₹28.8 crore), and Praruh Technologies (₹23.5 crore) will open for bidding. The week will wrap up with Telge Products (₹27.24 crore) and Bhavik Enterprises (₹77 crore) launching on September 25, followed by DSM Fresh Foods on September 26.

IPO listings next week

In the mainboard segment, Euro Pratik Sales is set to debut on the exchanges on September 23, followed by VMS TMT on September 24 and Ivalue Infosolutions on September 25. Shares of Saatvik Green Energy and GK Energy are scheduled to list on September 26.
 
In the SME space, TechD Cybersecurity will debut on the NSE SME platform on September 22. Sampat Aluminium and JD Cables will list on the BSE SME platform on September 24 and 25, respectively, while Siddhi Costpin is slated to list on the NSE SME platform on September 26.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

