Omnitech Engineering IPO opens Feb 25: Check price band, size, dates, GMP

Omnitech Engineering IPO: Omnitech Engineering, a manufacturing and engineering solutions company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, February 26, 2026. The company has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹216 to ₹227 per share.

The company aims to raise ₹583 crore through a combination of fresh issue of 18.4 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7.3 million shares. Under the OFS, Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh is the promoter selling shareholder.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Omnitech were trading at ₹240, commanding a premium of ₹13 or 5.7 per cent against the upper end of the price band. Omnitech Engineering is a manufacturer of high precision engineered components and assemblies supplying to global customers across industries such as energy, motion control & automation, industrial equipment systems, metal forming and other diversified industrial applications. It caters to various industries such as automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and general manufacturing. The company has 3 manufacturing facilities in Metoda and Chhapara, Padavala and Rajkot, Gujarat.

Here are the key details of Omnitech Engineering IPO:

Omnitech Engineering IPO key dates

According to the RHP, Omnitech Engineering's IPO will open for public subscription on February 25 and close on Friday, February 27, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, March 2, 2026. Omnitech will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Omnitech Engineering IPO lot size

The company has set the lot size for an application at 66 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,982 to bid for one lot of 66 shares at the upper end price.

Omnitech Engineering IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime is the registrar for the issue. Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers.

Omnitech Engineering IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹50 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, ₹233.5 crore for new projects, and ₹18.7 crore for capital expenditure at existing facility 2. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.