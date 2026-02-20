Gaudium IVF IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Gaudium IVF IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of The initial public offering (IPO) of Gaudium IVF and Women Health , a New Delhi-based fertility services provider, opens for public subscription today, February 20, 2026. The mainline offering comprises a combination of fresh issue of 11.4 million equity shares aggregating to ₹90 crore, and an offer for sale of 9.5 million equity shares aggregating to ₹75 crore. Under the OFS, Manika Khanna will divest a part of her stake.

Ahead of its IPO, Gaudium IVF raised 49.5 crore from four anchor investors on February 19. The company has allotted 6.26 million shares to anchor investors at the upper end at the price of ₹75 to ₹79 per share. Meru Investment Fund emerged as the largest investor, committing close to ₹17 crore to acquire 2.15 million shares. It was followed by the Sanshi Fund, which purchased 1.58 million shares worth ₹12.5 crore. Meanwhile, Hornbill Orchid India Fund and Carnelian India Multi-Strategy Fund each invested ₹10 crore, picking up 1.26 million shares each.

Gaudium IVF IPO GMP

On Friday, the unlisted shares of Gaudium IVF were trading at ₹87.5, commanding a grey market premium of ₹8.5 or 11 per cent against the upper band price, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Gaudium IVF IPO review

Brokerage firm Mastertrust said India’s IVF market is being driven by rising infertility, delayed marriages, lifestyle changes, and growing awareness of assisted reproductive technologies, supported by technological advances and favourable regulations. The brokerage believes Gaudium IVF is well-positioned to benefit from this trend, making the IPO a potential long-term opportunity.

Analysts said Gaudium IVF is well-placed to benefit from the structurally expanding fertility market in India, aided by its proprietary GAAT module, steady treatment volumes, and clinical success rates of 58 per cent. At the upper price band of ₹79, the issue is valued at 22.98x FY26 annualised EPS of ₹3.4, and the brokerage has recommended a 'Subscribe' rating.

Here are the key details of the Gaudium IVF IPO:

Gaudium IVF IPO key dates

The subscription window for the issue will close on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The share allotment process is expected to be concluded by Wednesday, February 25. The company is expected to list its shares on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Friday, February 27.

Gaudium IVF IPO lot size

Gaudium IVF has set the price band for the issue in the range of ₹75 to ₹79 per share. The lot size for an application is 189 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,931 to bid for at least one lot and in multiples thereof.

Gaudium IVF IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is serving as the registrar for the issue. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Gaudium IVF IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to allocate ₹50 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue toward capital expenditure for setting up new IVF centres. Additionally, ₹20 crore will be used for the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, with the balance reserved for general corporate purposes. Disclaimer: The views or investment tips expressed by the brokerages in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.