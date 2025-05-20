Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 10:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Leela's owner Schloss cuts IPO size by 30% to ₹35 bn amid market volatility

Leela's owner Schloss cuts IPO size by 30% to ₹35 bn amid market volatility

India's blue-chip Nifty 50 has rebounded in recent weeks and is up 4% for the year, after the country held a ceasefire with Pakistan and as some trade tensions eased

Hotel Leelaventure

Schloss did not specify in its prospectus why it had cut the IPO size. | File Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Schloss Bangalore, the owner of Leela luxury hotels, has slashed its IPO size by 30% to 35 billion rupees ($409 million), joining a growing list of companies that have trimmed their issues due to market uncertainty.

Brookfield-backed Schloss, which initially planned a 50 billion-rupee initial public offering, will run the issue from May 26-28, its updated prospectus showed on Tuesday. Large "anchor" investors will get to bid on May 23.

Several companies seeking to tap the Indian capital market this year have either delayed their IPOs or downsized their issues as the domestic market faced turbulence due to global trade worries and a domestic border conflict.

 

India's blue-chip Nifty 50 has rebounded in recent weeks and is up 4% for the year, after the country held a ceasefire with Pakistan and as some trade tensions eased. The index is still 6% off record highs it hit last September.

Schloss did not specify in its prospectus why it had cut the IPO size.

Also Read

Premiuminitial public offering, IPO

Shiprocket plans to raise ₹2K cr-2.5K crore via confidential IPO route

stock market BSE building

Stock market close highlights: Sensex sheds 200 pts; Nifty ends at 25,019; SMIDs outperform

IPO Calendar

IPO Calendar: 2 mainline, 6 SME issues to keep investors busy next week

ipo market listing share market

Belrise Industries IPO opens on May 21; here's everything you need to know

initial public offering, IPO

Greaves Electric gets Sebi nod for public listing, looks to raise ₹1000 cr

The company's IPO is still India's second-largest public float so far in 2025, where proceeds are down about 5% from a year before, according to LSEG data from May 6.

Last month, Hero MotoCorp-backed e-scooter maker Ather Energy slashed its valuation by 44%, with its existing investors offloading only half the number of shares they initially planned to sell.

Education loan provider Avanse Financial Services, contract drug maker Anthem Biosciences and South Korean conglomerate LG Electronics' India unit have also put IPO plans on hold.

Schloss will sell fresh shares worth 25 billion rupees, down from an initially planned 30 billion rupees, while Brookfield plans to sell shares worth 10 billion rupees - half of its original plan.

The company, which runs 13 hotels, will use proceeds from the sale of new shares to repay its borrowings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Belrise Industries raises Rs 645 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi nod to seven IPOs including Credila Financial and Sri Lotus Realty

GIC

Singapore's GIC seeks approval from CCI for 2.14% stake in IPO-bound Groww

PremiumHDB financial services, HDFC Group

HDB Financial Services may seek RBI extension on listing deadline

ipo market listing share market

More Retail plans ₹2,000 crore IPO, targets Ebitda-positive in FY26

Topics : IPO market Hotel Leela Leela hotels

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon