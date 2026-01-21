Wednesday, January 21, 2026 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Zerodha's Kamath warns of risks as margin trading loan book surges

Zerodha's Kamath warns of risks as margin trading loan book surges

As margin trading facility loans cross ₹1.16 trn, Zerodha's Nithin Kamath has cautioned that weak risk frameworks and illiquidity could trigger synchronised liquidations during market corrections

Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha

Kamath argued that risk management in MTF is significantly more complex than in futures and options (F&O), as clients can hold leveraged positions for months and MTF is permitted in over 1,300 stocks, including many illiquid ones.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With margin trading facility (MTF) loan books swelling rapidly, Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath has flagged concerns over risk management frameworks at stockbroking firms, warning that a sharp market correction could trigger “synchronised liquidations”.
 
How large has the margin trading facility loan book become?
  As of January 19, the outstanding MTF value had climbed to a record Rs 1.16 trillion, up nearly 50 per cent year-on-year and over four-fold over the past four years. The MTF loan book had crossed the Rs 1-trillion mark for the first time in September 2025.
 
What is margin trading facility and why are brokers pushing it?
 
  MTF allows investors to borrow funds from their brokers to purchase securities by paying only a portion of the total transaction value upfront, with the broker financing the rest at an interest cost.

With regulatory tightening and curbs on derivatives volumes, several discount brokers in recent years have increasingly pushed MTF as an alternative revenue stream.
 
Why does Kamath see higher risk in MTF compared with derivatives? 
Kamath argued that risk management in MTF is significantly more complex than in futures and options (F&O), as clients can hold leveraged positions for months and MTF is permitted in over 1,300 stocks, including many illiquid ones.
 
“The structural problem: Indian equities have decent liquidity when markets rise, but it completely dries up during drawdowns. Minimal short-selling (SLB) means almost no natural bid when things reverse. Forced liquidations become self-reinforcing, especially in non-F&O stocks,” Kamath wrote on social media.
 
How can leverage amplify losses during market downturns? 
He also pointed to the risks of layered leverage, noting that stocks pledged as collateral can amplify exposure—for instance, shares worth about Rs 1 lakh can be leveraged into an MTF position of up to Rs 5 lakh—magnifying losses during market declines.
 
Are existing regulatory safeguards sufficient? 
While the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) caps MTF exposure at 50 per cent of a broker’s net worth and borrowings to limit systemic risk, Kamath said these safeguards primarily protect the system from broker failures, rather than brokers from client defaults.
 
“We haven't seen a 2008, 2015, or COVID-type event since MTF scaled up. When we do, it will cause mayhem—not because any broker fails, but because forced selling into illiquid markets will cascade,” he added.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

